EPA administrator, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to tour Houston communities

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

The Houston skyline on Dec. 17, 2018.

HOUSTON – Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael S. Regan will end his week-long “Journey to Justice: Real EJ Conversations on Your Corner” trip through Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other Houston-area officials will tour Kashmere Gardens and Fifth Ward communities.

The effort, according to a news release, is to “spotlight longstanding environmental justice concerns in historically marginalized communities and hear firsthand from residents dealing with the impacts of pollution in these areas.”

According to a news release, Regan will also discuss President Joe Biden’s infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better agenda.

Watch the news conference for this news conference around 10 a.m.

