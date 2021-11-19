5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Nov. 19

Here are things to know for Friday, Nov. 19:

1. Wife found dead inside her Cypress home moments after complaining about trespasser, HCSO says

A woman was found dead on the floor just moments after alerting her husband about a trespasser at their home in Cypress on Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Westgate Subdivision, located in the 18000 block of Clayton Bluff Lane in west Harris County.

Officials say the 45-year-old woman made a phone call to her husband Thursday afternoon to tell him someone was on their property. When the husband attempted to contact his wife again, he said he was unable to get in touch with her.

Around 3:25 p.m., deputies responded to the house and decided to leave once they determined the home was secured.

2. Man found dead with stab wounds near University of Houston, police say

A man was found dead with apparent stab wounds in a wooded area near the University of Houston, police say.

Police said it happened in the 3500 block of Drew Street near Scott Street Thursday morning. Houston police tweeted that officers were called to the scene at around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the victim is 30 years old, and was found in a vacant lot. They do not have any additional information at this time.

3. $2 billion lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation and Apple Music following Astroworld Festival tragedy

A Texas-based attorney filed a $2 billion lawsuit against Travis Scott and others following the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival that left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Texas trial attorney Thomas J. Henry, includes a long list of defendants such as Apple Music, Travis Scott, Aubrey Drake Graham, Live Nation, and NRG Stadium.

According to the news release from Henry, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of 282 victims who have hired the attorney to represent them following the festival.

“The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk,” Henry said. “My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”

4. ‘I am running′: State Sen. John Whitmire says he will run for Mayor of Houston in 2023

State Sen. John Whitmire told KPRC 2 he will run for Mayor of Houston in 2023.

“I told supporters my plans. But currently I am focusing on the senate race,” Whitmire confirmed to KPRC 2′s Investigative team. “We have unfinished business in legislature. Bail bond reform etc. but yes I am running in 2023. There will be an official announcement in the future.”

Whitmire is the first prospective mayoral candidate to announce his intention to run for Houston mayor.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s final term ends in 2023. Turner was elected to the position in December 2015 and again in 2019.

No one has officially filed to run for Houston Mayor, The City of Houston Secretary’s Office told KPRC 2. The filing deadline is in 2022.

5. Madison High School students walk out in response to explicit audio recording posted on social media

Students at James Madison High School walked out of class Thursday morning after a recording surfaced on social media. The recording is said to be of Madison High School employees who allegedly used “sexually explicit language” in front of students, Gerry Monroe, a Houston-area education advocate told KPRC 2.

Monroe posted the recording on social media. KPRC has not independently confirmed who is speaking in the audio which is explicit.

“I was protesting for what’s right,” Bailey Marshall, a freshman student said. “It made me very uncomfortable knowing that those people were among me. I couldn’t do it.”

