Feds charge 2 Iranians with alleged interference in U.S. 2020 election

NORTH YARMOUTH, MAINE - NOVEMBER 03: A person casts their vote in North Yarmouth Community Center on November 03, 2020 in North Yarmouth, Maine. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The Justice Department announcedd charges Thursday against two Iranians for allegedly helping to orchestrate a cyber-enabled campaign to intimidate and influence American voters in the 2020 election.

The campaign, which was first described by American intelligence officials in October 2020, involved emails to tens of thousands of registered voters purporting to be from the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys. The emails threatened the recipients with physical injury unless they switched parties and voted for President Donald Trump.

The indictment, filed in the Southern District of New York, adds that the two Iranian defendants allegedly tried to compromise voter registration websites in eleven states, “to create the appearance that election results could not be trusted” by misrepresenting that the election web sites could accept fraudulent ballots, a senior Justice Department official told reporters in a conference call.

