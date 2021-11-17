United Airlines resumes hard liquor sales on domestic flights after pandemic suspension

HOUSTON – Passengers on United Airlines can now order drinks in-flight once again as United Airlines lifted its suspension that took effect last year.

In a statement to KPRC 2, United Airlines said they received feedback from both customers and flight attendants regarding to resumption of hard beverage service. They also added that flights within the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will have hard liquor sales for flights over 300 miles.

“The ability to offer a complete food and beverage menu is something that we know is important to our customers and we’re excited to continue to enhance our onboard service while keeping the safety of our employees and customers at the forefront of all we do,” United Airlines said in a statement.

Other airlines such as American and Southwest are still holding off on resuming beverage sales, according to USA Today.