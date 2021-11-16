Health experts say COVID-19 numbers improving in Houston area, but urge caution as holidays approach

HOUSTON, Texas – In a meeting with national health experts Monday morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci said COVID infections are almost within our control, even addressing a time where it may be an endemic instead of a pandemic.

“That means the virus is still present but it isn’t overwhelming the system of healthcare. It’s not disrupting our normal social interactions and our economic interactions, but it hasn’t disappeared,” Fauci said.

According to the Texas Medical Center, these are the most up-to-date numbers of COVID in our area:

Last week, on average, 466 people tested positive per day for COVID-19 in the Greater Houston Area.

Down from an average of 520new cases per day the previous week.

Last week, on average, TMC admitted 67 new COVID-19 patients a day

Only slightly up from 63 per day the previous week.

Dr. Luis Ostrosky, an infectious disease expert at UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann, said in order to maintain the good numbers, families have to take personal responsibility next week over the Thanksgiving holiday and going forward.

“We continue to have a low level of numbers, but nevertheless, they’re there and we’re watching very carefully what’s happening in other states around the country where numbers are actually going up,” Ostrosky said.

Since northern states aren’t enjoying the same decline of COVID cases we are seeing locally, travel across the country next week could be a problem, especially if you’re traveling with an unvaccinated family member like children.

The doctors recommend getting a vaccine and booster for everyone who is eligible as soon as possible.