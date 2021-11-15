Shooting suspect sought after man dies, another found wounded in north Houston parking lot

Police were at the scene Saturday after an argument led to a shooting at a parking lot in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded on Saturday night.

It happened at a parking lot located at the 400 block of West Little York Road in north Houston.

Police say the shooting began after an apparent altercation involving numerous individuals outside a ballroom.

When officers arrived at the scene at around 10:30 p.m., they say they discovered two men on the ground with gunshot wounds, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while the other suffered a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

Police believe the suspect left in a white Nissan Altima but they do not have a description.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.