Festivalgoer said he left concert early after spotting signs of trouble hours before Astroworld tragedy

The concertgoer said he left early because of signs things were going to turn chaotic

Cinco Ranch – Festivalgoers said there were signs of trouble hours before Travis Scott ever took the stage at the Astroworld Festival Friday night.

One person said several people stormed the VIP gate more than seven hours before firefighters declared a mass casualty event.

17-year-old Ben Shakespeare, who attended the event during the early part of the evening, admitted he contributed to the chaos a couple of hours after gates were stormed by climbing over a fence at one of the checkpoints.

“The lines were getting a little too long,” Shakespeare said. “So, there was like a group of us and we were like, ‘Let’s just get over this fence and make it to the main gates.’ And that’s what we did.”

The high school senior, who lives near Cinco Ranch, said he and several others were detained by officers but were later allowed to enter the festival after showing they had legitimate tickets. But Shakespeare would not stay for long after witnessing a chaotic scene turn into a scene of distress.

Ad

“There were like smaller kids below me that just couldn’t get any fresh air so they were just like getting real tired,” said Shakespeare. “Some of them would fall over and it’d be impossible to get them back up.”

That was nearly three hours before Travis Scott ever took the stage. Fearing things would get worse, Shakespeare decided to leave the festival around 6:30 p.m. He said he had no idea things would turn tragic, but didn’t want to take any chances.

“There was no cell service,” he said. “So, if I was trying to contact anyone within or outside, I had to leave the entire place.”