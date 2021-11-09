4 injured during shooting in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA – Pasadena police are investigating after four people were injured during a shooting in Pasadena.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Austin Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said someone in a vehicle was shooting at another vehicle.

Two women and two men were transported to the hospital, three with gunshot wounds, police said.

The fourth person was transported to the hospital with a laceration wound on her hand.

