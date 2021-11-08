Have you seen her? HPD looking for woman they say abused child

HOUSTON – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating Evette Nicole Willoughby, who is wanted for injury to a child.

On Sunday, March 1, 2020, Houston police received a report of a child victim who had been physically abused in the 9700 block of Richmond Ave. in Houston, Crime Stoppers reports.

According to Crime Stoppers, police said it was revealed during the investigation that Willoughby physically abused the victim causing bodily injury.

Authorities said Willoughby is 33 years old, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 180 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

As of Sunday evening, there is an active warrant out for the arrest of Willoughby.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.