Quanell X, family of victims ask for indictiment of former Brazoria County clerk

BRAZORIA COUNTY – Quanell X and pastor civic leaders are holding a press conference demanding that Brazoria County DA Tom Selleck indict former Rhonda Barchak on jury tampering and official oppression. Ms. Barchak had a corrupt system in place for years to exclude blacks from being selected on juries. She also would strike jurors who were registered as democrats from juries by searching their voters’ registration. Leaders are also asking for a federal investigation.

