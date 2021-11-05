Man linked to multiple sexual assault cold cases dating back to 2013 arrested in The Woodlands, MCSO confirms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – A man linked to multiple sexual assault cold cases has been arrested, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

On Monday, Nov. 12, deputies responded to reports of an attempted burglary at an apartment complex located in the 10200 block of Six Pines Drive in The Woodlands.

Deputies said the caller captured surveillance video of a man wearing a Fielding’s Restaurant shirt attempting to break into her apartment.

Deputies said the woman also posted the video on social media to inform residents around her of the man’s criminal activity.

After posting the video, deputies said they received a call from a 2016 sexual assault victim who said she recognized the man from the video as the same man who sexually assaulted her.

Detectives said they met with the manager at Fielding’s Restaurant, who identified the man in the video as 33-year-old Marco Antonio Rivera. Detectives also confirmed he lived in the same apartment complex as the woman who captured the surveillance video.

After further investigation, detectives learned Rivera was also possibly linked to three other sexually related offenses dating back from 2013, 2016 and 2017.

After reviewing surveillance video and evidence from the 2013 sexual assault, deputies arrested Rivera at the Fielding’s Restaurant without incident. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where his bond is set at $1 million.

Anyone with information regarding any of these sexual assault incidents, or others that may be related, is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #21A336923.