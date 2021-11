HOUSTON – The Houston Astros is collaborating with United Airlines to host a pep rally for passengers arriving and airport employees to Houston.

The pep rally will take place at Terminal C baggage claim at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday.

Orbit, the Houston Astros mascot and the Shooting Stars will be in attendance along with a DJ, drumline and more. There will also be prize giveaways for those who participate in the rally.

KPRC 2 will stream the pep rally beginning at 10 a.m.