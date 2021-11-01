Man struck, killed by vehicle driving in reverse in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after Houston police say he was struck by a vehicle driving in reverse in southeast Houston.
The incident occurred at around 3:15 p.m. at the 4300 block of Telephone Road near Winkler Drive.
It was unknown if the driver stayed at the scene.
HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Unit were called to the scene to investigate. No other information is available.
Vehicular Crimes investigators are responding to a report of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at 4300 Telephone Road near Winkler Drive. The victim was struck by a vehicle backing up about 3:15 p.m. today.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2021
No other information at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/jnvYZZ48y4