Man struck, killed by vehicle driving in reverse in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after Houston police say he was struck by a vehicle driving in reverse in southeast Houston.

The incident occurred at around 3:15 p.m. at the 4300 block of Telephone Road near Winkler Drive.

It was unknown if the driver stayed at the scene.

HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Unit were called to the scene to investigate. No other information is available.