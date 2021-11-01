Have you seen him? Police searching for man accused of sexually abusing child in southwest Houston

Jolman Guevara Villalta, 45 is being sought by police after he sexually abused a child in southwest Houston back in July

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man responsible for sexually abusing a child in July.

The incident occurred at the 7400 block of Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston.

Investigators say Jolman Guevara Villalta, 45, engaged in several inappropriate sexual acts with a child inside the home on July 5. The victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and identified Villalta as the abuser during the investigation.

Police say Guevara Villalta is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.