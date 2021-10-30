Police investigation underway after person found dead on the street after possible hit-and-run crash

Police received reports of a person dead in the middle of the feeder lanes of South Sam Houston Parkway East Saturday morning.

HOUSTON – A person was found dead in the middle of the street after Houston police received reports of a body in the road.

The incident occurred at the 8500 block of South Sam Houston Parkway East.

Police say at around 2 a.m. they received reports of a body on the feeder lanes of Beltway 8. They believe the person struck may have attempted to run across the lanes of the feeder.

They later determined that a vehicle may have struck the individual but it was unclear if the striking vehicle stayed or left the scene.

Eastbound feeder lanes between Wayside Drive and Mykawa Road are closed off for police to conduct the investigation.