Mostly Cloudy icon
67º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

HPD: Woman killed in possible road rage shooting in southwest Houston

Nakia Cooper, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department, Road Rage
Police tape at a crime scene.
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a woman in a possible road rage incident Wednesday morning.

According to HPD, a woman was driving a vehicle in the 10300 block of Buffalo Speedway at West Bellfort shortly before 7:30 a.m. when someone from another vehicle opened fire.

A bullet struck the woman in the back. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

The shooter fled the scene in a white vehicle.

This investigation is in the preliminary stages. Story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mother of two. Award-winning lover of digital storytelling, sparked by my fascination of being a fashionable gossip like my favorite "Willona Woods" character from "Good Times." On the serious side, president of the Houston Association of Black Journalists and dedicated community servant. Happy to share the news with you each and every day!

email