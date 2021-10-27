HPD: Woman killed in possible road rage shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a woman in a possible road rage incident Wednesday morning.
According to HPD, a woman was driving a vehicle in the 10300 block of Buffalo Speedway at West Bellfort shortly before 7:30 a.m. when someone from another vehicle opened fire.
A bullet struck the woman in the back. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died.
The shooter fled the scene in a white vehicle.
This investigation is in the preliminary stages. Story will be updated as more details become available.
HPD homicide investigators are en route to the fatal shooting of a woman at 10300 Buffalo Speedway at West Bellfort Avenue about 7:25 am. The victim was transported to a hospital where she died. The suspect(s) fled the scene in a vehicle. #hounews pic.twitter.com/juzOUKMU67— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 27, 2021