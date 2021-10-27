Empty Bowls pop-up event benefiting Houston Food Bank happening this Saturday

Empty Bowls, a movement by artists and craftspeople to care for and feed the hungry, is hosting a pop-up this Saturday at Railway Heights Market.

During the pop-up event, Houstonians can enjoy early holiday shopping, from which funds will help provide meals for those in need.

At the event, shoppers will find hard-crafted bowls made and donated by local artists.

The bowls will be sold for $25 and all funds will be donated to the Houston Food Bank.

For every dollar raised for the Houston Food Bank, three meals are provided to the hungry.

By purchasing one bowl, Houstonians are helping provide 75 meals.

The Empty Bowls Houston pop-up event takes place from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. this Saturday at Railway Heights Market located at 8200 Washington Avenue.