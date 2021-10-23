Gators, tigers and bears, oh my: Life-sized animals made of brick on display at this Houston event

HOUSTON – More than a million bricks create an animal paradise in Houston.
The event features life-size, brick-built animals – including breeds of alligators, dolphins, elephants, pandas, giraffes, rhinos, tigers, bears, and more.
Here’s a promotional image of the event’s elk:
The event at 8200 Washington Ave. Suite 300 will be held Saturday at 11 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. and Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. For more information and details, go here.
Tickets are $12-$19 for adults and free for children 3 and under if accompanied by an adult.