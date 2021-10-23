Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Gators, tigers and bears, oh my: Life-sized animals made of brick on display at this Houston event

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Bricklive Houston, animals, event
BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise
BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise (Facebook)

HOUSTON – More than a million bricks create an animal paradise in Houston.

The event features life-size, brick-built animals – including breeds of alligators, dolphins, elephants, pandas, giraffes, rhinos, tigers, bears, and more.

Here’s a promotional image of the event’s elk:

Posted by BrickLive Houston on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

The event at 8200 Washington Ave. Suite 300 will be held Saturday at 11 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. and Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. For more information and details, go here.

Tickets are $12-$19 for adults and free for children 3 and under if accompanied by an adult.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

