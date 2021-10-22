Partly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

PHOTOS: Houston Astros fans gear up for Game 6 of ALCS

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Astros, baseball, MLB
Photo submitted to Click2Pins.com by Stephanie Clare.
Photo submitted to Click2Pins.com by Stephanie Clare. (Stephanie Clare/Click2Pins.com)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are now one win away from the World Series after a dominating 9-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Houston fans are showing their support by decking themselves out this Friday with their best Astros looks. Here are some of the photos submitted to us from KPRC 2 viewers via Click2Pins.com. Feeling left out? Send us yours here.

Mackenzie's first Channel 2 appearance in 2017; still rocking her momma's Astros jersey 4 years later in 2021!
karen

Mackenzie's first Channel 2 appearance in 2017; still rocking her momma's Astros jersey 4 years later in 2021!

0 s
Dickinson
These Walker girls are ready for Game 1 of the #ALCS!! GO ASTROS!!
bigdaddy84

These Walker girls are ready for Game 1 of the #ALCS!! GO ASTROS!!

0 s
Crosby
After performing for our Seniors at The Conservatory Alden Bridge. We all sang Sweet Caroline and Take Me Out To The Ball Game! Let's Go STROS!!! #PARTYOFTWO
D.V.S_DEB

After performing for our Seniors at The Conservatory Alden Bridge. We all sang Sweet Caroline and Take Me Out To The Ball Game! Let's Go STROS!!! #PARTYOFTWO

0 s
Spring
Hey, it’s Charlie again. Got my Astros orange on. My mojo worked last week. Let’s go Astros- knock their Sox off!
TILA

Hey, it’s Charlie again. Got my Astros orange on. My mojo worked last week. Let’s go Astros- knock their Sox off!

0 s
1
Anahuac
Space Cowboys at Astros Game.
Sam Olivares

Space Cowboys at Astros Game.

0 s
Houston
Go Astros!
pennycerling

Go Astros!

0 s
Houston
Astros haircuts
Pins User

Astros haircuts

0 s
Houston
Pins User

Olivia waiting on the Astros win!!

0 s
Humble
Pins User

Kaden and Kinley, Cypress Tx Cheering for the Astros!

0 s
Houston
2 yr old Eloise is our good luck charm for tonight
stephanie clare

2 yr old Eloise is our good luck charm for tonight

0 s
Webster
This little pumpkin is ready. Let’s Go Astros!
Rebecca Benavides

This little pumpkin is ready. Let’s Go Astros!

0 s
Seabrook
Brandy powell

Kenley and Quencey Holley

0 s
Baytown
Brandy powell
0 s
Baytown
The Astros won when Frank posted this pic when they beat the White Sox, but it was when channel 2 had am extended broadcast and it was like a quick second that it was shown. Anthony, can you please post it once again on the 11-12:30 cast today and hopefully the Astros will beat the Red Sox again. This is my grand niece, Olivia Ruth. Today is her 2 month and 1 day of entering the world.
John McCarthy

The Astros won when Frank posted this pic when they beat the White Sox, but it was when channel 2 had am extended broadcast and it was like a quick second that it was shown. Anthony, can you please post it once again on the 11-12:30 cast today and hopefully the Astros will beat the Red Sox again. This is my grand niece, Olivia Ruth. Today is her 2 month and 1 day of entering the world.

0 s
Houston
At Minute Maid Park. Astros victorious tonight 9-1 in game 5. For the H! Astros Vs.Everyone.🤣⚾️
Sam Olivares

At Minute Maid Park. Astros victorious tonight 9-1 in game 5. For the H! Astros Vs.Everyone.🤣⚾️

0 s
Houston
She’s ready for tonight! Go Astros!
Barbara Cassity Audish

She’s ready for tonight! Go Astros!

0 s
Humble
At Minute Maid Park. Astros victorious tonight 9-1 in game 5. Forthe H! Astros Vs.Everyone.🤣⚾️
Sam Olivares

At Minute Maid Park. Astros victorious tonight 9-1 in game 5. Forthe H! Astros Vs.Everyone.🤣⚾️

0 s
Houston
Lincoln says Go Astros! For the H!
Noemi Aguilar

Lincoln says Go Astros! For the H!

0 s
Houston
Photo does not have a caption
Marilú
0 s
Channelview

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

email