Investigation underway after man fatally shot while driving Ford Mustang in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a man was fatally shot while driving a Ford Mustang in southeast Houston Friday.

Officers said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Corral Street.

According to investigators, the driver, who has been identified as a 50-year-old Hispanic man, was shot several times and somehow managed to come to a stop in the 7700 block of Magnolia Street.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, the found the man still in the car.

Police said on surveillance video they saw the man coming down Corral Street when the shooting occurred. Investigators said two people jumped out of the car and left the scene.

At this time, police aren’t sure what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.