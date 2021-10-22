Have you seen them? Man, woman steal several cases of beer from southwest Houston convenience store

Police are searching for suspects who stole several cases of beer from a convenience store.

The incident occurred at the 11200 block of Beechnut Street in southwest Houston.

Surveillance video showed two suspects, a man and a woman, walking inside a convenience store and grabbing several 18-packs of beer. They then walked out of the store without attempting to pay for the booze. As the suspects were walking out, a store clerk tried to stop them at the front door and that was when, authorities said, the man threatened to kill the clerk if he didn’t step back.

While the female suspect was leaving, the clerk was able to take at least one of the cases of beer from her.

Here is the description for each suspect, as provided by police:

Suspect 1 - Male, between 30 and 35 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a black t-shirt with a black and red striped shirt.

Suspect 2 - Female, between 40 and 45 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, black hair, brown eyes, and medium brown hair and wearing a black dress.

Both suspects drove away in a maroon Chevrolet Impala. Police say the vehicle’s license plate shown in the video was reportedly last registered in 2014.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.