Have you seen him? Police searching for man accused of sex crime against a child

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police say Manuel Gutierrez, 21, performed inappropriate acts with a child on Oct. 4 at a home located in 13000 block of Wirevine Lane in west Houston.

The child victim made an outcry of abuse and identified Gutierrez as the abuser during the investigation, the Houston Police Department said.

Police say Gutierrez has brown eyes, black hair, measures approximately 5 feet 9 inches, and weighs 170 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.