Family pleads for tips in Houston man’s unsolved homicide

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for the September shooting death of Patrick Ivory.

According to a Crime Stoppers release, on Sept. 20, Ivory was driving eastbound in the 8200 block of Westpark Tollway in a gray Chrysler 300 when an unknown suspect pulled up on Ivory’s driver’s side and fired multiple shots, striking Ivory, who ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The unknown person fled the scene in a blue or black 2011 to 2013, four-door Hyundai Elantra GLS.

Ivory’s family is asking for the public’s help with any information that can lead to the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.