Have you seen this vehicle? Police searching for suspect who hit scooter rider in downtown Houston

HPD is looking for this particular vehicle who hit an individual and fled the scene without rendering aid.

Houston police are asking for information on a suspect who struck a person riding a scooter in the downtown area in late August.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of Jefferson Street near La Branch Street on Aug. 21.

According to police, at around 2:55 a.m., the suspect was driving southbound on Jefferson Street when they made a sudden wrong turn. As the driver made that wrong turn, the victim riding a scooter was struck. The suspect did not stop to render aid to the victim and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Police did not disclose the extent of the injuries.

Police say they are looking for a white four-door sedan driven by the suspect.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.