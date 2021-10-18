Have you seen him? Police say burglar broke through wall, caused $3K in damages to north Houston building

HOUSTON – Houston police are still searching for a suspect who burglarized a building in north Houston.

The burglary happened on Sept. 17 in the 16300 block of Imperial Valley Drive around 4:20 a.m.

Surveillance video images obtained by police shows the burglar breaking through a wall to gain access to the building. After gaining entry, the person broke into a vending machine, according to a news release.

Police say the suspect caused approximately $3,100 in damages to the business. He fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Surveillance images show the burglar wearing a black and yellow hoodie, black and red shoes and gray or green cargo shorts.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.