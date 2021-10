Police are seeking the community’s help in finding a woman who went missing on Oct. 5

According to police, Nicole Renee Galloway, 35, was reported missing by her father.

The father reported Galloway as a missing person 2 weeks after he last spoke with her.

Galloway is said to be bipolar and suffers from post traumatic stress disorder.

The Pasadena Police Department asks anyone with information to call 713-477-1221.