Armed passenger holding driver hostage following traffic stop in west Houston, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Belle Park Drive
Belle Park Drive (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to a hostage situation involving a driver and a passenger in west Houston.

Police say at around 1:21 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop where an armed passenger in a pickup truck was holding the driver hostage at the 4000 block of Belle Park Drive. The vehicle was stopped in the middle of the street.

Hostage negotiators are heading to the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

