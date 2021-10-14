Brandee Crawford: Mom missing more than a week, her boyfriend in custody, Harris County authorities say

HOUSTON – Brandee Crawford, a 35-year-old Spring woman, has been missing for a week and now her boyfriend has been arrested on a parole violation and after giving “uncooperative and gave conflicting statements as to (her) whereabouts.”

Authorities said Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constables were sent to 21000 block of Cottage Stream for a welfare check on Thursday.

Deputies said they met with Crawford’s family who said she had not been seen or heard from in more than a week.

Relatives told authorities that Crawford dropped her child off at school on or about Oct. 4, and did not return to pick her up at the end of the school day.

Authorities said relatives told them that Crawford was living with a convicted felon at the residence on Cottage Stream and he has been extremely violent to her in the past. KPRC 2 has not confirmed this information shared by police.

Deputies said they knocked at the door and identified Crawford’s boyfriend, whom authorities have not identified. Authorities said he was uncooperative and gave conflicting statements as to Crawford’s whereabouts.

Deputies learned he had an active parole violation warrant and placed him under arrest. Deputies spoke to neighbors who advised they recently observed confrontations involving he and Crawford at the home. Deputies then conducted the welfare check inside Crawford’s home. Deputies didn’t find Crawford, but saw “several things” in the residence that led them to believe Crawford may be endangered. Authorities did not specify what those things were.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation.