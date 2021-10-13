WATCH LIVE: President Biden to speak with officials on supply chain bottlenecks

HOUSTON – President Joe Biden will meet with senior officials and stakeholders to discuss issues on the nation’s supply chain.

The President plans to discuss the agreement during an afternoon speech about supply chain issues that have hampered the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Associated Press. The supply chain problem is tightly linked with the broader challenge of inflation confronting Biden, as higher prices are creating both economic and political risks.

RELATED: Aim to ease supply chain bottlenecks with LA port going 24/7

KPRC 2 will carry a livestream starting at 12:20 p.m. CT