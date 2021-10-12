Community steps up to help after fire destroys family home in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY – A family in Fort Bend County is trying to rebuild their lives after a fire destroyed their home.

The family said they ran out of the house with only the clothes on their backs, and nearly lost everything.

James Dodd said the fire started in a detached garage and spread eventually.

Dodd said he was home with his wife and two daughters on Saturday evening when a neighbor banged on his door to let him know that his home was on fire.

Dodd said he was able to get his family out safely but their home is a total loss. He added that they were only able to grab a few things from the home.

The Public Information Officer for Fulshear Simonton Fire Department, Brandi Crone, said the closest fire hydrant to the home failed to produce any water and was not marked out of service.

Crone said fire crews used foam and water that was brought in on trucks while they set up a hose to the nearest hydrant about 1,000 feet away.

Despite the loss, Dodd said he’s thankful to his community who has stepped up to support his family.

“All the neighbors, I can’t even thank them all right now. Everyone’s just really rallied. They’ve got a GoFundMe going for us and everyone’s just been super, super supportive. You know, in something bad, you know, God gives us what we can handle, so this is what we’re dealing with and everyone’s helping us out,” Dodd said.

He said that he plans to rebuild his home in the same neighborhood, eventually.

In the meantime, the Dodd family is staying with family members.

Firefighters said no one was injured during the fire, and the cause is under investigation by the fire marshal.