Man, woman found shot to death behind business in SW Houston may have been homeless, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds in southwest Houston Monday morning. Investigators said the victims appeared to have been homeless.

Officers said the man and woman, who police initially identified as two women, were located around 7 a.m. at 10223 Club Creek Dr. near the Southwest Freeway service road by someone passing by the location.

According to officers, the victims were found behind a business.

In a press conference Monday, HPD Commander Deese said the man is described as being middle-aged and Hispanic. The woman was described as a being a “white female.”

Watch the Houston Police Department’s press conference below:

Officers said the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

