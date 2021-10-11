Man, woman found shot to death behind business in SW Houston may have been homeless, police say

Houston police are investigating after they said a man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds in southwest Houston on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Investigators said the victims appeared to have been homeless.

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds in southwest Houston Monday morning. Investigators said the victims appeared to have been homeless.

Officers said the man and woman, who police initially identified as two women, were located around 7 a.m. at 10223 Club Creek Dr. near the Southwest Freeway service road by someone passing by the location.

HPD homicide investigators are responding to 10223 Club Creek Dr at the SW Freeway service road where two females have been found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. They were located behind a business about 7 a.m. No other information known at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/AxCyGd1cQI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 11, 2021

According to officers, the victims were found behind a business.

In a press conference Monday, HPD Commander Deese said the man is described as being middle-aged and Hispanic. The woman was described as a being a “white female.”

HPD briefing on fatal shooting of two people found at 10223 Club Creek. #hounews https://t.co/lboB0fOuRP — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 11, 2021

Officers said the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.