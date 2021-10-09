Man fatally shot in the head after apparent verbal dispute, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An apparent verbal dispute escalated at a north Harris County motel and resulted in a man being fatally shot in the head, Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies say.

The shooting happened Friday evening at the Camelot Inn located at the 1400 block of Cypress Creek Parkway near FM 1960.

Deputies said they received a discharge of firearms call at around 7:28 p.m. at the motel but did not find anything. They later received a second call from a local hospital about a man who was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man, who was in his 20s, was then pronounced dead at the hospital, according to deputies.

pronounced deceased. If you have any information about this shooting, please call us at 713-221-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477 #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 9, 2021

Surveillance video viewed by deputies from the motel caught the suspect firing shots at a vehicle with two occupants inside during an apparent argument.

The suspect along with another individual fled in two separate vehicles, deputies said.

Deputies are still investigating what caused the altercation. A description of the suspects and the vehicles involved have not yet been made available.

Any one with information about the shooting or suspect information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.