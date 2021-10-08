Suspect accused of robbing, running over 71-year-old woman at east Harris County restaurant to appear in court Friday

Family speaks after the arrest of suspect who's accused of killing 71-year-old woman

HOUSTON – A man who was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 71-year-old woman who was robbed and run over in east Harris County is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Andrew Williams, 40, was charged with capital murder. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Williams was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Harris County jail.

What happened?

On Sept. 23, deputies said Martha Medina was run over and killed after being robbed at a McDonald’s restaurant located at 430 Uvalde.

Sheriff Gonzalez said Williams was out on bond in connection to a previous capital murder, in 2019, when Medina was killed.

According to court documents, Williams shot and killed Chima Ogbonnaya with a firearm while attempting to rob another man.

Bond initially was denied, but later granted at $150,000 on Jan. 21, according to court documents.

Williams’ previous capital murder case was being tried in Harris County 248th District Court by Judge Hilary Unger. Unger was elected to the bench in November 2018.

KPRC 2 visited Unger’s courtroom Wednesday to ask why she granted Williams’ bond, but was told the judge could not comment on a pending case.

Unger later issued a statement saying, “Also, direct your attention to the court of criminal procedure and the Texas Constitution (sections regarding bail) which requires me to set a bail.”

KPRC 2 legal analyst Brian Wice said Unger’s statement was true.