Suspect charged with murder after man shot to death outside Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been charged with murder in a Harris County resident’s August shooting death.

Carlos Martinez Lamas, 32, is charged with murder in the Aug. 17 shooting death of Keith Long, 32.

Lamas has a criminal history dating back to at least 2007. Prior convictions include driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 11000 block of Holly Hill Lane, near Brittmore Road in reference to a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived they located a man, later identified as Long, with a gunshot wound at the entrance of the home. Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

Long’s mother was the only other occupant in the home when the shooting occurred. She told deputies Long went outside to investigate after multiple dogs began barking. When Long didn’t return, she went to the front door to look for him and found him at the front doorway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ad

On Oct. 6, Lamas was charged with murder in the 176th District Court of Harris County.