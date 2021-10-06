5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Oct. 6

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa acknowledges the crowd after being pulled from baseball game before the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Here are things to know for Wednesday, Oct. 6:

1. Houston man says he was shocked to learn his car was involved in crash that killed 3 valet drivers

To say that Johntrel Lewis is in an unusual predicament is an understatement, and he knows it.

The 26-year-old Houston native is searching for a new car and some answers after his car was totaled in the deadly crash that killed three valet workers outside a sports bar.

“I’m trying to figure out what you were you thinking when you jumped in the car,’” Lewis said.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect -- who also was a valet driver -- took Lewis’ car on a chase that ended with the deaths of three men.

2. 2 Conroe men speak for first time since filing federal lawsuit against Walmart over wrongful arrest, discrimination

Dennis Stewart and Terence Richardson went to Walmart to purchase a big-screen television but ended up with big problems.

“We were two black men with a receipt,” said Richardson.

It does not get more black and white than this for Stewart, a former police officer, and Richardson, a pastor.

The two men said they have shopped at the Walmart located at 1407 North Loop in Conroe for years.

On Sept. 10, 2020, the two men were falsely imprisoned and racially discriminated against, according to a 15-page federal lawsuit filed in Houston in August.

3. Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in northeast Houston on Sept. 20.

The FBI Houston Crimes Against Children squad is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in northeast Houston.

The FBI said Leilana Graham was last seen on Sept. 20 at 10510 Rockaway Dr.

Authorities said the teenager was wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, unknown colored pants, black shoes and a clear backpack.

Graham is approximately 5′3″ tall, weighs 147 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

Around 8:20 p.m. an Amber Alert was issued for Graham. Authorities said the teen may have been abducted or a victim of sex trafficking.

4. Pushing for change: Thousands sign petition for Katy ISD band member with Autism to receive fine arts credit

Bubba Salinas is a sophomore at Jordan High School in Katy ISD. He is also a member of the marching band, and his parents say he loves making art.

“He loves the band. He loves his peers, and he always is giving a big thumbs up,” says Bubba’s father Luis Salinas.

But according to his parents, Bubba, who is living with Autism, will not get fine arts credit for his band participation.

“It’s heartbreaking because that’s all we ever wanted for Bubba, is just to be included. We just want him to get credit, just like everyone else, that’s it. Just treat him fairly,” said Luis.

Bubba’s parents said they have had meetings with school officials, and with help from Bubba’s child advocate, they even filed a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights.

“He’s being discriminated against and his rights are being violated simply because he is a student with autism,” said child advocate, Kassandra Levay.

5. Correa prepares for what could be final run with Astros

Carlos Correa seems resigned to what now appears inevitable.

A Houston Astro since he was 17, his time with the team is probably approaching its expiration date — likely to end when the club’s playoff run does.

“This is my home,” he said. “But it’s not up to me.”

Correa becomes a free agent after the season and the Astros seem unwilling to pay him what another team surely will. The sides negotiated in the offseason to no avail, and the star shortstop cut off talks when the season began so they wouldn’t be a distraction.

