Check out this immersive space-themed VR experience coming to Houston

An out-of-this-world experience is coming to Houston this December.

THE INFINITE, an immersive virtual reality adventure inspired by NASA’s missions, will make its U.S. debut in Houston.

The experience brings Houstonians to the International Space Station and back as they journey through seven zones with interactivity between physical objects, virtual reality, multimedia art, soundscapes and more.

During the hour-long experience, explorers are encouraged to remain silent “as it truly heightens the experience for all space travelers,” according to information posted on THE INFINITE webpage.

THE INFINITE, designed for people to experience the singular sensation of being in space, won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Program at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Houstonians can experience THE INFINITE starting December 20 at Sawyer Yards in Houston.

Tickets are now available online at theinfinitehouston.com