5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Oct. 5

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Oct. 5:

1. Man found dead inside truck outside northwest Houston hotel, police say

Houston police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in an abandoned vehicle in northwest Houston.

Houston police said homicide investigators are on the scene after the man was found dead in the 7300 block of W. Greens Road.

Read more.

2. 17-year-old charged with murder after police pursuit ends with deaths of 3 valet workers near Prospect Park, police say

Three valet workers were killed after a vehicle involved in a police pursuit struck hit them at high speed near a sports bar Friday night, Houston police said.

Investigators said Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Ad

Police said the incident happened near Prospect Park at the corner of Fairdale Lane and Fountainview Drive.

Bob Lowry was at The Deck on Fountainview when the accident happened.

Read more.

3. Man wanted in deadly shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend surrenders to police

A man accused of the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend turned himself into the police.

Houston police detectives have been looking for Charles Green since the deadly shooting last week.

At 10 a.m. on Monday morning, Green turned himself in at Houston Police Department headquarters with the assistance of community activist Quanell X.

Green is charged with murder in the death of 31-year-old Adrian Journet.

Ad

Read more.

4. Oak Ridge HS principal apologizes after making remarks students, parents considered racist

Some controversy unfolded at Oak Ridge High School on Thursday during the school’s 90s throwback event.

Students told KPRC 2 that the comments made by their principal made them feel like they were navigating through the Civil Rights era.

In a video captured by students, Oak Ride High School principal, Anthony LiVechhi, could be heard saying, “It’s embarrassing. It’s frustrating. You got people taking pictures (and) posing like they’re Dr. Dre from the 90s. Doesn’t make our school look good.”

The comments had some students and parents in an uproar.

Read more.

Ad

5. Katy ISD pulls books, cancels author’s visit after parents petition claiming subject matter teaches ‘critical race theory’

Katy Independent School District said they have “temporarily” removed books by an award-winning children’s author from their library shelves after an outcry from parents claiming the subject matter promotes critical race theory.

Jerry Craft is the writer and illustrator of “New Kid” and its sequel “Class Act”.

He is the winner of the 2020 Newberry Medal, the Coretta Scott King Author Award, and the Kirkus Prize.

Craft’s website describes the books, which feature young Black boys, as an “honest graphic novel about starting over at a new school where diversity is low and the struggle to fit in is real” and as a laugh-out-loud funny, powerful and important story about being one of the few kids of color in a prestigious private school”.

Read more.

Ad

More headlines you may be interested in