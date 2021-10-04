Man dead, woman in critical condition after 2 separate crashes on Gulf Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to be careful after two accidents that happened six hours apart on Gulf Freeway.

According to investigators, a man was seen running south in the northbound lanes on the Gulf Freeway around 2:20 a.m. Monday. Witnesses said the man was struck by two vehicles and he died at the scene.

Officers said another accident happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. According to investigators, the driver of a pickup truck stopped when he saw a woman walking eastbound across the freeway. Police said that caused a chain reaction behind him and four vehicles were involved in a crash. After that initial collision, police say that an unknown vehicle hit the woman. She is currently in critical condition, police said. Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the woman took off. Police are reviewing dashcam video to try to identify that driver.

Detectives say if all vehicles would have stayed at the scene, no one would be charged in that case because pedestrians don’t have the right of way on the freeway.