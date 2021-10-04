Man accused of shooting car owner during 2020 southwest Houston robbery now charged with murder

HOUSTON – A 21-year-old man is charged with murder after a man was found shot and killed in a southwest Houston driveway last November.

Yosiah Spencer is charged by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office after the shooting in the 2100 block of Summit Meadow Drive about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2020.

Houston police said the man was killed by a thief who was breaking into his car.

The victim was Brian R. Curry, 41, who died at the scene.

Further investigation led to the identity of Spencer as the suspect in this case and he was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged in the shooting.

