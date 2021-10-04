Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Man accused of shooting car owner during 2020 southwest Houston robbery now charged with murder

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Houston, police
Yosiah Spencer
Yosiah Spencer (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A 21-year-old man is charged with murder after a man was found shot and killed in a southwest Houston driveway last November.

Yosiah Spencer is charged by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office after the shooting in the 2100 block of Summit Meadow Drive about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2020.

RELATED: Man killed by thief breaking into his car in southwest Houston, police say

Houston police said the man was killed by a thief who was breaking into his car.

The victim was Brian R. Curry, 41, who died at the scene.

Further investigation led to the identity of Spencer as the suspect in this case and he was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged in the shooting.

Watch KPRC 2′s initial report:

Houston police are investigating after a man said his neighbor’s body was found in his driveway in southwest Houston Thursday. Police are now saying the victim was fatally shot by a car thief.
