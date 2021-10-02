Man in critical condition after shooting leads to crash at southwest Houston auto parts store

A man is in critical condition after a shooting led to a crash in front of an auto parts store in southwest Houston, police say.

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after a shooting led to a crash in front of an auto parts store in southwest Houston early Saturday morning, police say.

Officers say a driver pulled over next to a vehicle with a group of men in their 20s at the intersection of Bissonnet Street and Boone Road and started shooting at the group.

Around 3:30 a.m., police said the driver in the group was shot in the head before trying to speed away from the suspect. He soon lost control and crashed into the front of the Auto Zone store in the 11100 block of Bissonnet, according to police. He was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition at last check.

Another man in the passenger seat was also shot several times and is expected to survive. Two other passengers in the vehicle were unharmed.

Police do not yet have a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.