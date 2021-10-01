VIDEOS, PHOTOS: Houston-area drenched by Friday storms

HOUSTON – The Houston area is getting drenched early Friday as rain sweeps through. It looks like it’s going to dry out through the evening, but here are some of the videos and images Click2Pins users shared with KPRC 2 on this wet end to the week.

RELATED: Street flooding a threat as heavy rain moves through Houston area

aaronraney Raining morning 0 s

quincie.j 5” rain this week. Bad storm at 3am and now at 11:30am. I think we are done now. 😐 0 s

Fabi1978 Front of our street is flooded 0 s

mandyloo A little light show for you this morning. M A G N O L I A 0 s

ricvphoto Early morning thunderstorm moves across the Southside. 0 s

Multiple @hcfcd crews are collecting discharge (flow) measurements in both west and NE Harris County to verify model flow rates #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/Of1LYjH0Tf — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) October 1, 2021