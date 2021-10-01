Cloudy icon
73º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

VIDEOS, PHOTOS: Houston-area drenched by Friday storms

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Houston, weather
Fabi1978's photo submitted to Click2Pins.com.
Fabi1978's photo submitted to Click2Pins.com. (Fabi1978/Click2Pins.com)

HOUSTON – The Houston area is getting drenched early Friday as rain sweeps through. It looks like it’s going to dry out through the evening, but here are some of the videos and images Click2Pins users shared with KPRC 2 on this wet end to the week.

RELATED: Street flooding a threat as heavy rain moves through Houston area

aaronraney

Raining morning

0 s
Pinehurst
quincie.j

5” rain this week. Bad storm at 3am and now at 11:30am. I think we are done now. 😐

0 s
Alvin
Front of our street is flooded
Fabi1978

Front of our street is flooded

0 s
Katy
mandyloo

A little light show for you this morning. M A G N O L I A

0 s
Magnolia
Early morning thunderstorm moves across the Southside.
ricvphoto

Early morning thunderstorm moves across the Southside.

0 s
San Antonio

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

email