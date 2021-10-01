VIDEOS, PHOTOS: Houston-area drenched by Friday storms

HOUSTON – The Houston area is getting drenched early Friday as rain sweeps through. It looks like it’s going to dry out through the evening, but here are some of the videos and images Click2Pins users shared with KPRC 2 on this wet end to the week.
aaronraney
Raining morning
quincie.j
5” rain this week. Bad storm at 3am and now at 11:30am. I think we are done now. 😐
Fabi1978
Front of our street is flooded
mandyloo
A little light show for you this morning. M A G N O L I A
ricvphoto
Early morning thunderstorm moves across the Southside.
Multiple @hcfcd crews are collecting discharge (flow) measurements in both west and NE Harris County to verify model flow rates #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/Of1LYjH0Tf— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) October 1, 2021
Water levels are high on some of the creeks in western Harris County, but all currently within banks. #houwx #txwx @HarrisCoPct3 pic.twitter.com/QRLalasdMe— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) October 1, 2021