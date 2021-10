Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – A man was found fatally stabbed in Houston’s Acres Homes area Friday morning, authorities said.

The man was found in the 7500 block of Dyer Street, near W. Montgomery Road, police said.

Homicide detectives are en route to the scene.

Police said they do not yet have any additional information on this scene.

