HPD release bodycam videos of arrest after man dies while in custody

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released bodycam footage after an in-custody death from August in southeast Houston.

On Aug. 31, responding officers Garcia and Cleveland, assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division, arrived at an apartment around 8 p.m. in the 10200 block of Telephone Road to investigate a report of family violence.

Police said the officers arrested Lisandro Zepeda after his sister said he had pulled out a gun, was suicidal and had assaulted a family member. Police said Zepeda was taken into custody without any issues.

Police said Zepeda appeared to be under the influence of some substance, although he denied it. Police said a family member told officers that he had taken Xanax earlier in the evening. Police said the Houston Fire Department was called to the scene to access Zepeda’s condition and cleared him to be taken to jail in San Jacinto.

During the booking process, police said Zepeda sat down on a chair and fell asleep. At 1:51 a.m., police said detention officers at the jail were notified by other inmates that Zepeda appeared unresponsive.

Police said officers rendered first aid and he was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Video has not been released from inside the jail.

Viewer discretion is advised due to the nature of the videos and language you may hear in them.

WATCH: HPD released bodycam footage from Officer Garcia’s view:

WATCH: HPD released bodycam footage from Officer Cleveland’s view:

WATCH: HPD released bodycam footage from Officer Huber’s view: