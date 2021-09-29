Man killed with golf club, records show; This is the man police have charged with murder in the case

Patrick Wayne McCarthy is now in custody and will appear in court on Wednesday, police say

HOUSTON – A man is set appear in court for striking and killing another man with a golf club, Houston police say.

Police took Patrick Wayne McCarthy, 53, into custody on Monday and was charged for murder, according to charging documents.

During the incident, which happened at around 11 a.m. at 2412 Almeda Plaza in southwest Houston, McCarthy struck the victim, Anthony Wayne Jackson, with a golf club “several times,” with intent, police say.

Charging documents also said McCarthy was previously convicted of burglary at a residence in 1988 and for felony escape in 1989.

McCarthy will face a judge on Wednesday, according to the documents.