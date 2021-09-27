5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, September 27

This June 24, 2021 photo shows a Walmart store in Oklahoma City. Walmart is raising its annual outlook for a key sales metric after reporting fiscal second-quarter results that beat analysts projections. The results, announced Tuesday, Aug. 17, underscore how Bentonville, Arkansas-based continues to retain its customers and keep sales humming as shoppers start to go back to almost normalcy. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Here are things to know for Monday, September 27:

1. Man killed in drive-by shooting in East Harris County, HCSO says

A man has died after Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies say he was shot inside his home in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.

The family identified the victim as 21-year-old Anthony Lanza.

Deputies say the suspect drove by Lanza’s residence on the 14600 block of Waldine Street in East Harris County and fired multiple rounds towards the home, striking him.

2. 6 cyclists recovering after being hit by truck in Waller County

A half a dozen cyclists are recovering after investigators say a 16-year-old driving a pick-up truck, crashed into them.

It happened Saturday morning after 10:30 on Business 290 in Waller County.

Chase Ferrell was traveling behind the cyclist when the crash happened and says it could have been a lot worse. He says the driver should be held accountable.

“When I pulled up on the scene, I thought I was going to be pulling up to people that were dead,” Ferrell said.

Chase Ferrell says he and several other cyclists were training for the Ironman Marathon.

3. Migrants arrested by Texas in border crackdown are being imprisoned for weeks without legal help or formal charges

Hundreds of migrants arrested under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s “catch and jail” border security push have been sitting in prison for weeks with no charges filed against them, and dozens were imprisoned for more than a month without being appointed lawyers.

Most of the men are Latino and many don’t speak English. Arrested on the border and dropped in prisons hundreds of miles away, they’ve spent weeks or months with little to no legal help, few opportunities to talk to their families and often fewer chances to find out what is happening to them or how long they will be imprisoned.

Citing the widespread violations of state laws and constitutional due process rights that have mushroomed as local justice systems remain overwhelmed by the volume of arrests, defense attorneys and immigrant advocacy groups are asking courts to release the men.

4. KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman denied coverage after paying premiums for 20+ years

You think you are doing the right thing planning for your future. But one Deer Park family is learning that long-term care insurance isn’t the safety net they thought it was. KPRC 2 Investigates is helping one viewer looking for answers to why his mom can’t get the help she needs. Plus, we have everything you need to know about researching insurance companies and what to know before buying a new policy.

Viewer Jeff Yates contacted us for help trying to figure out *why* his mother was denied home health care on a long-term care policy she’s been paying for more than 20 years. Mary Yates has always been independent but at 83 and recovering from a broken pelvis, she now needs help doing everyday things.

5. Walmart to offer ‘buy now, pay later’ option instead of layaway this year

Walmart has scrapped its popular layaway option for the 2021 holiday season, paving the way for a new financing method for shoppers.

A spokesperson for Walmart told KPRC 2 that customers’ needs have changed throughout the past year and they’re confident that their payment options “provide the right solutions for our customers.”

Shoppers will now have a “buy now, pay later” option through Affirm, a third-party company partnered with Walmart offering affordable monthly payments depending on their eligibility. Instead of putting items on layaway from August through mid-December, shoppers will now have the option to take the item home immediately.

