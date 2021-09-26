UPDATE: Suspect charged with murder after killing man outside apartment complex in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man responsible for a shooting that left one man dead in north Harris County.

The suspect, Santos Melendez-Granados was arrested without incident, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet on Sunday.

HCSO investigators and officials were called to an apartment complex Thursday where the victim, Carlos Mena was shot multiple times at a parking lot. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Melendez-Granados was charged with murder and booked into Harris County Jail, Sheriff Gonzalez said on Twitter.