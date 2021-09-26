3 people shot outside a southwest Houston strip club, police say

Houston police responded to a triple shooting at a strip club Sunday morning where three people were shot.

The shooting occurred at 6198 Beverly Hill St. behind Bunny’s Gentlemen’s Club in southwest Houston.

Police say around 5:30 a.m. three people were reportedly shot outside the club during an apparent disturbance between an unknown number of people. It is unclear how the disturbance unfolded.

All three victims were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Suspect information is not available at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.