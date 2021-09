Authorities outside the apartment complex in the 1600 block of Romano Park Lane.

HOUSTON – A woman said she found her husband shot outside of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County Friday night.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office said she found him outside of the apartment in the 1600 block of Romano Park Lane laying on the ground and called authorities around 10:41 p.m.

Deputies confirmed he died at the scene.

There is no suspect information yet, and the investigation continues at the scene, according to Harris County authorities.