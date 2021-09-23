Man family says has mental health issues taken into custody after grandmother killed, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Houston police took a man into custody Wednesday after his grandmother was killed, authorities said.

At approximately 9 a.m., Houston police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 6500 block of Corbin Street in reference to a report a homicide may have occurred there.

The reportee told dispatch his brother, who struggles with mental health issues, may have killed their grandmother.

When officers arrived, they found the woman injured and in a closet.

She was transported to an area hospital where she later died, authorities said.

A mental health unit was called to the scene and at some point the suspect was taken into police custody.

The case remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.