Have you seen this man? Police say he’s charged with murder after man was shot in the chest, left to die in courtyard

HOUSTON – A man who police say they’re trying to locate is now charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in January.

Rene Santos Juarez, 24, is accused the the shooting death of Manuel Guzman, 34.

Guzman was gunned down around 8 p.m. on Jan. 8 at an apartment complex in the 10900 block of the Gulf Freeway service road.

HPD patrol officers responding to a call about a reported shooting found Guzman shot in the chest and unresponsive in the courtyard. He had been shot at least once. He died at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated Guzman was a tenant of the complex and that witnesses described hearing gunshots and seeing Guzman running through the parking lot. A vehicle, described as a blue or black 2003 to 2005 Chevrolet Impala with a gray front bumper that did not match the rest of the vehicle, was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Further investigation identified Juarez as a suspect in this case and, on Sept. 16, he was charged for his role in Guzman’s death. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rene Juarez is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.